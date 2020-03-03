Tennessee Tornadoes

19 people are dead after severe storms and tornadoes ripped through central tennessee overnight.

The severe weather came just hours before the polls were set to open in nashville on super tuesday and left a number of homes and buildings in ruins.

Chris conte has the latest.

-nats- powerful storms and tornadoes left behind miles of damage and destruction across central tennessee.

"it's like a war zone.

It's just complete devastation.

I, i, it's going to be years before this neighborhood recovers from this."

-nats-oh my god one twister tore through downtown nashville overnight, in an area recently transformed in a building boom.

Roofs are now ripped off dozens of buildings...includ ing the popular concert venue, basement east.

The venue had just held a rally for presidential candidate bernie sanders.

Sot: tbd -nats/sot- the cement front of the autozone actually collapsed onto itself.

Crushed vehicles fill roads..

.including this man's car that was smashed by a falling sign.

I think i'm lucky to be alive and i've got a lot to process.

At least one airport suffered heavy damage.

Here is nashville, you can see downed trees littering the streets and buildings reduced to rubble.

Now the cleanup begins.

Nashvillians are known for our resilience and it's time to show the world once again that we can accomplish a whole lot when we come together as a community.

The severe weather also uprooted powerlines...leav ing tens of thousands of people without electricity.

Elections officials say they're assessing super tuesday polling stations in the area...that may have been significantly damaged by the storms. chris conte cbs news nashville.

The american red cross in chattanooga is set to provide emergency relief for nashville.

The initial plan is collaborate with other leagues in nashville, providing for and water for those in need.

Donations to the red cross is why these relief projects is possible.

About five volunteers will be sent this afternoon.

We're bringing our emergency response vehicle along with atleast water and some food.

Red cross is primarily here for assisting with sheltering and with feeding so we're trying to help with that as well.

If the tornado was in this area people from nashville would come here to help us.

The red cross recommends monetary donations in order to fill every possible need.

We also want to tell you about a massive outage right now effecting verizon wireless customers in chattanooga and beyond.... take a look at this map on verizon's website....the red you are seeing is all the customers without power this afternoon in chattanooga.... you will also notice nashville is heavily impacted as well.

And portions of north georgia.... this is all caused by the tornadoes that hit the nashville area overnight.

Their engineers and crews are aware of the issue and working to resolve the problem as soon as possible.

For most customers you are not able to call out or receive calls on your cell phones.

We will have more for you coming up tonight at 6.

