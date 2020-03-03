Global  

Erie County Department of Health testing people for COVID-19

Erie County Department of Health testing people for COVID-19So far, there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Western New York.
lloydrobinson4

lloyd robinson RT @WKBW: BREAKING: The Erie County Department of Health says there's an undetermined amount of people tested for the coronavirus in Erie C… 4 minutes ago

Eexactlyy

Eexactly RT @UBuffalo: 2/17 update: Erie County Health Department says there are no novel coronavirus cases in Erie County or at #UBuffalo. There ar… 28 minutes ago

WKBW

7 Eyewitness News RT @gilat_melamed: Updates this morning regarding #Coronavirus. Two Buffalo families are being tested after traveling to Italy. SUNY School… 4 hours ago

dnellz55

Danielle Rollins #fakenews If you read your own article as of this time now, they are being being tested but have NOT been confirmed… https://t.co/rcECd0qf8A 4 hours ago

gilat_melamed

Gilat Melamed Updates this morning regarding #Coronavirus. Two Buffalo families are being tested after traveling to Italy. SUNY S… https://t.co/EhJFa1sdob 4 hours ago

ECPersonnel

Erie County Personnel RT @ECDOH: Link to our statement from this morning re: #COVID19 testing in @ErieCountyNY https://t.co/zQrgRdv4kW https://t.co/klpbAfzb5s 4 hours ago

ECDOH

Erie County Department of Health Link to our statement from this morning re: #COVID19 testing in @ErieCountyNY https://t.co/zQrgRdv4kW https://t.co/klpbAfzb5s 5 hours ago

Frankemensa

Frank ⚠ALERT⚠ Erie County Department of Health testing people for COVID-19. https://t.co/teQUAUMrd5 6 hours ago


