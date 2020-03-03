Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > BREAKFAST WITH BIDEN: Oakland Sisters Share A Table At Oakland Restaurant With Former Vice President Joe Biden

BREAKFAST WITH BIDEN: Oakland Sisters Share A Table At Oakland Restaurant With Former Vice President Joe Biden

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:24s - Published < > Embed
BREAKFAST WITH BIDEN: Oakland Sisters Share A Table At Oakland Restaurant With Former Vice President Joe Biden

BREAKFAST WITH BIDEN: Oakland Sisters Share A Table At Oakland Restaurant With Former Vice President Joe Biden

Oakland Sisters Share A Table At Oakland Restaurant With Former Vice President Joe Biden
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

HainesForSF

Shaun Haines 力是亮 Thoughts? San Francisco:: Breakfast With Biden; Oakland Sisters Share Restaurant Table With Presidential Candidate… https://t.co/wRO8zIqweO 50 minutes ago

fkaLuna_

southernblackEsq RT @DwayneDavidPaul: Joe Biden gave out free breakfast to kids in Oakland with the Panthers. Joe Biden served 20 of 27 years in prison with… 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Former VP Joe Biden Pays Campaign Visit To Oakland Cafe [Video]Former VP Joe Biden Pays Campaign Visit To Oakland Cafe

Jackie Ward reports on big crowd greeting former Vice President Biden in Oakland (3-3-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:54Published

Super Tuesday Could Mark Defining Moment In Democratic Presidential Race [Video]Super Tuesday Could Mark Defining Moment In Democratic Presidential Race

Southland voters going to the polls Tuesday will play a significant role in determining a tight Democratic presidential race that saw the number of candidates shrink significantly over the past few..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:18Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.