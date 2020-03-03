Global  

Super Tuesday voting

Taylor Bishop looks at what you need to vote today and how long the polls are open.
Mark on what you need in order to castro that afternoon, taylorthey prep important day in the primary race so far: super tuesday.

Voting polls open up at various times depening on the county.

Hamilton county polls opened at 8:00am in order to vote you will need valid identification and that includes, your tennessee driver's license, a passport, or a military id will all be accepted.

"well the issues affect all of us, yound and old so i think that everyone should go out and vote" college student ids, library cards, and photo id not issused by tennessee will not be accepted at the polls.

If you wear campaign-related clothing, you will not be allowed within 100 feet of any polling location.

To find out which polling location is nearest you, log on to s-o-s dot tn dot gov.

All polls in tennessee close at 8 pm eastern.

Reporting in chattanooga, taylor bishop news 12 now.



