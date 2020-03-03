Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Spenser Confidential on Netflix - "Going Away" Clip

Spenser Confidential on Netflix - "Going Away" Clip

Video Credit: FanReviews - Duration: 03:34s - Published < > Embed
Spenser Confidential on Netflix - 'Going Away' Clip

Spenser Confidential on Netflix - "Going Away" Clip

Check out the official "Going Away Message" clip from the Netflix movie Spenser Confidential starring Mark Wahlberg, Winston Duke, Post Malone, Alan Arkin, Iliza Shlesinger, Bokeem Woodbine, Cassie Ventura and Donald Cerrone!

Release Date: March 6, 2020 on Netflix Spenser Confidential is a mystery movie directed by Peter Berg and with a screenplay by Sean O'Keefe and Brian Helgeland.

It is based on the novel Wonderland by Ace Atkins, based on the Spenser character created by Robert B.

Parker.

The film stars Mark Wahlberg, Winston Duke, Post Malone, Alan Arkin, Iliza Shlesinger, Bokeem Woodbine, Cassie Ventura and Donald Cerrone, and marks the fifth collaboration between Wahlberg and Berg after Lone Survivor, Deepwater Horizon, Patriots Day, and Mile 22.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Mark Wahlberg|Morning Blend [Video]Mark Wahlberg|Morning Blend

The actor speaks about his role in "Spenser Confidential"

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 04:35Published

Mark Wahlberg And Post Malone Have A Beer Moment [Video]Mark Wahlberg And Post Malone Have A Beer Moment

The pair appear in the new Netflix thriller, 'Spenser Confidential'.

Credit: Celebrity Wire     Duration: 01:05Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.