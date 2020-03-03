Spenser Confidential on Netflix - "Going Away" Clip

Check out the official "Going Away Message" clip from the Netflix movie Spenser Confidential starring Mark Wahlberg, Winston Duke, Post Malone, Alan Arkin, Iliza Shlesinger, Bokeem Woodbine, Cassie Ventura and Donald Cerrone!

Release Date: March 6, 2020 on Netflix Spenser Confidential is a mystery movie directed by Peter Berg and with a screenplay by Sean O'Keefe and Brian Helgeland.

It is based on the novel Wonderland by Ace Atkins, based on the Spenser character created by Robert B.

Parker.

The film stars Mark Wahlberg, Winston Duke, Post Malone, Alan Arkin, Iliza Shlesinger, Bokeem Woodbine, Cassie Ventura and Donald Cerrone, and marks the fifth collaboration between Wahlberg and Berg after Lone Survivor, Deepwater Horizon, Patriots Day, and Mile 22.