MP Jess Phillips: "Priti Patel feels she's above the rules" 3 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: LBC - Duration: 01:36s - Published .... .... 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend MP Jess Phillips: "Priti Patel feels she's above the rules" ....





You Might Like

Tweets about this CatP RT @LBC: "Priti Patel thinks she's above the rules," said MP Jess Phillips, responding to the bullying allegations levelled against the Hom… 4 minutes ago LBC "Priti Patel thinks she's above the rules," said MP Jess Phillips, responding to the bullying allegations levelled… https://t.co/fjpMMQbuI4 7 minutes ago Dieterjamesguy Jess Phillips, on sky news. Jealousy, jealousy, jealousy. Big gob small brain. You couldn't even lace the boots of… https://t.co/c7oOB5DDzt 5 hours ago Cllr Lucy Trimnell They’d love it if it was Jess Phillips kicking***in the dysfunctional Home Office but Priti Patel is a Tory and… https://t.co/PrICIk64hP 3 days ago We’re out ✌🏻 @JimClark2004 Jess Phillips (labour party) pays her husband £50k to babysit so Priti Patel’s husband should tell wh… https://t.co/J0LgmOzVgS 3 days ago