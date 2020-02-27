Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > John Magaro Talks About The Western-Drama Film, "First Cow"

John Magaro Talks About The Western-Drama Film, "First Cow"

Video Credit: AOL Build VOD - Duration: 29:05s - Published < > Embed
John Magaro Talks About The Western-Drama Film, 'First Cow'

John Magaro Talks About The Western-Drama Film, "First Cow"

In "First Cow," Kelly Reichardt trains her perceptive eye on the Pacific Northwest evoking an authentically hardscrabble early nineteenth-century way of life.

A taciturn loner and skilled cook (John Magaro) has traveled west and joined a group of fur trappers in Oregon Territory, though he only finds a connection with a Chinese immigrant (Orion Lee) also seeking his fortune.

Reichardt again shows her talent for depicting the peculiar rhythms of daily living.BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a chance for fans to sit inches away from some of today’s biggest names in entertainment, tech, fashion and business as they share the stories behind their projects and passions.

Every conversation yields insights, inspiration and plenty of surprises as moderators and audience members ask questions.

It all happens several times a day live and live-streamed on BUILDseries.com.Follow us:TWITTER: https://www.twitter.com/BUILDseriesNYCFACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/BUILDseriesNYCINSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/BUILDseriesNYC#BUILDseries#Interview
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

John Magaro Went Through A Bootcamp With Orion Lee To Prepare For 'First Cow' [Video]John Magaro Went Through A Bootcamp With Orion Lee To Prepare For "First Cow"

John Magaro talks about completing bootcamp to learn wilderness skills in order to get to know his "First Cow" co-star Orion Lee and prepare for his role in the film.BUILD is a live interview series..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 02:49Published

People are losing their minds over photos of John C. Reilly's hot son [Video]People are losing their minds over photos of John C. Reilly's hot son

This is John C. Reilly — you may know him from cult hits like “Talladega Nights” and “Step Brothers”. And this beautiful boy is his son, Leo Reilly. Leo has been forging a successful career..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 00:58Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.