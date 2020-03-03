Global  

Ben Stiller Denies 'Fast and Furious' Rumors

Ben Stiller Denies 'Fast and Furious' Rumors

Ben Stiller Denies 'Fast and Furious' Rumors

Ben Stiller Denies 'Fast and Furious' Rumors 'Page Six' had previously reported that Stiller would appear in the latest installment of the action franchise, but the 54-year-old actor has taken to social media to reject the report.

'Fast and Furious 9' is set for release in May and features a cast including Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson and Charlize Theron.

