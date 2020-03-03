Global  

E3 2020 Will Go Ahead Despite Coronavirus Fears

E3 2020 Will Go Ahead Despite Coronavirus Fears

E3 2020 Will Go Ahead Despite Coronavirus Fears

E3 2020 Will Go Ahead Despite Coronavirus Fears The upcoming Los Angeles expo is set to take place from June 9 to June 11.

The Entertainment Software Association (ESA) is monitoring the situation "very closely" but has no plans to call it off at this time.

The ESA explained its decision to move forward with the event in a statement.

