Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Twitter and Facebook Pull Out of SXSW Conference

Twitter and Facebook Pull Out of SXSW Conference

Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 00:27s - Published < > Embed
Twitter and Facebook Pull Out of SXSW Conference

Twitter and Facebook Pull Out of SXSW Conference

Twitter and Facebook have pulled out of the SXSW conference due to concerns over the spread of the coronavirus.

Both companies have restricted all non-critical business travel, and Twitter says the policy will remain in place until a vaccine is available or until health officials scale back pandemic precautions.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Facebook pulls out of the SXSW conference citing coronavirus concerns

Facebook pulls out of the SXSW conference citing coronavirus concernsIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge Facebook has pulled out of the upcoming SXSW conference in...
The Verge - Published Also reported by •geek.com



You Might Like


Tweets about this

BettyKPIX

Betty Yu RT @KPIXtv: Bay Area social media giants Facebook and Twitter have cancelled plans to send its employees to and take part in the annual lif… 16 minutes ago

dh216

David H. @lookner Major companies including Facebook, Intel, Twitter & VEVO pulling out of appearing at SXSW due to fears of… https://t.co/GueowDGEuW 23 minutes ago

MarshaMWon

MarshaMasonWonsley SXSW 2020 Cancellations: Facebook & Twitter Pull Out Over Coronavirus Fears https://t.co/XwO0y5GyT2 via @Deadline 1 hour ago

HackersPews

HackersPews Calls to Cancel SXSW Intensify as Facebook, Twitter Pull Out, 30K Sign Petition https://t.co/TgPVNNfZ9U https://t.co/m4jM6mdY9Z 2 hours ago

newsyc150

Hacker News 150 Calls to Cancel SXSW Intensify as Facebook, Twitter Pull Out, 30K Sign Pet https://t.co/Ngz7xec2Sc (https://t.co/U5FDCyGDz7) 2 hours ago

Hn150

Hn150 Calls to Cancel SXSW Intensify as Facebook, Twitter Pull Out, 30K Sign Petition https://t.co/vwThpZ9wkX (https://t.co/qEQXQJ6iwi) 2 hours ago

hackernewsfeed

Hacker News Feed Calls to Cancel SXSW Intensify as Facebook, Twitter Pull Out, 30K Sign Petition https://t.co/3m20bsRXMw 2 hours ago

Conqueroo1

Cary Baker/conqueroo Calls To Cancel SXSW Intensify As Facebook, Twitter Pull Out, 30K Sign Petition https://t.co/L0g3W2UKNx 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

PM continues to shake hands amid coronavirus crisis [Video]PM continues to shake hands amid coronavirus crisis

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says it is "highly likely" the UK will see a growing number of coronavirus cases however has "absolutely no doubt" the country is equipped to handle the crisis. He adds..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 02:01Published

Cabinet ministers arrive at 10 Downing St [Video]Cabinet ministers arrive at 10 Downing St

Members of the Cabinet arrive at 10 Downing Street for a meeting with Boris Johnson. The prime minister will later hold a press conference to announce the government's strategy for dealing with the..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:28Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.