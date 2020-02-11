Global  

Inside the Home of a Rat Hoarder

Inside the Home of a Rat Hoarder

Inside the Home of a Rat Hoarder

Occurred on May 2018 / Napa County, California, USA Info from Licensor: We found practically thousands of rats in and OUT of cages within a residence.

They were breeding out of control, pets turned feral, injuries & cannibalism.

We went there to rescue any that were tame enough to be pets before animal control brought the exterminators over.

We left with about 20 nursing moms and all the babies we could get our hands on.

In the end, over 500 rats came into our possession and found homes."
