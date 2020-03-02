Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Joe Biden > Resurgent Biden challenges front-runner Sanders

Resurgent Biden challenges front-runner Sanders

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:16s - Published < > Embed
Resurgent Biden challenges front-runner Sanders

Resurgent Biden challenges front-runner Sanders

Bernie Sanders was looking to cement his lead in the Democratic U.S. presidential race as the biggest round of voting got underway on Tuesday, while his main rival Joe Biden aimed to muscle aside upstart Michael Bloomberg and consolidate support from the party’s moderate wing.

This report produced by Jonah Green.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Resurgent Biden challenges front-runner Sanders

UPSOUND: "We love you Bernie!!

Senator Bernie Sanders was in home state in Burlington, Vermont to cast a vote for himself on Super Tuesday, as he battles to maintain his lead in the democratic nomination.

Voters in 14 states from Maine to North Carolina to Colorado on Tuesday cast ballots for their preferred nominee, making up more than one-third of the delegates who will pick the eventual nominee in July.

Sanders made the case that he's the best candidate to take Trump on.

(SOUNDBITE) (ENGLISH) SEN.

BERNIE SANDERS, SAYING: "And to beat Donald Trump we are going to need to have the largest voter turnout in the history of this country.

We need energy, we need excitement.

I think our campaign is that campaign." But Joe Biden's big win in South Carolina has upended the race and made the former vice president Sanders’ top threat.

Moderate democrats are now consolidating around Biden, whose win on Saturday generated a flood of endorsements, including from former rivals, Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg.

Party officials are worried that Sanders’ democratic socialist proposals to restructure the economy would doom the party in November.

The rush of primary elections on Tuesday could provide some clarity at last for Democratic voters on who will, or should, face Trump.

Despite poor showings in the first four states, Senator Elizabeth Warren is still in it to win it, as is billionaire Mike Bloomberg, who will find out on Tuesday if his half a billion dollars in spending will translate into actual votes.

Bloomberg appears to be taking moderate voters from Biden in Texas, where both men are hoping to best Sanders.

The former mayor also sees a path to victory through a brokered convention.

(SOUNDBITE) (ENGLISH) MICHAEL BLOOMBERG, SAYING: "You go to the convention and then we'll see what happens in the convention....well, I don't think I can win any other ways." Biden will look for wins in five states where African Americans make up at least one-quarter of the Democratic electorate: Alabama, North Carolina, Virginia, Tennessee and Arkansas.

Sanders tops opinion polls in California, where he is hoping to capitalize on his early wins to build a large lead.

But with so many states voting, the full picture of Super Tuesday results could still take days to emerge.



Recent related news from verified sources

Resurgent Biden makes push to deny Super Tuesday breakthrough for Sanders

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Tuesday took his resurgent campaign to California...
Reuters - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

EINObamaNews

EIN Obama News Resurgent Biden challenges front-runner Sanders in Super Tuesday presidential contests https://t.co/ldJMWrVboo 41 minutes ago

stayupTODAYte

Stay Up TO DAYte Resurgent Biden challenges front-runner Sanders in Super Tuesday presidential contests https://t.co/JVXuMJWZFp 1 hour ago

F4phantomphan89

Ryan Rhino Nguyen Resurgent Biden challenges front-runner Sanders in Super Tuesday presidential contests https://t.co/45pFunHtvB 1 hour ago

Newsmongerng

News Monger Resurgent Biden challenges front-runner Sanders in Super Tuesday presidential contests https://t.co/wnaekuX0F5 1 hour ago

TheArticleTrunk

TheArticleTrunk Resurgent Biden challenges front-runner Sanders in Super Tuesday presidential contests https://t.co/CygLwdLlCB 1 hour ago

ApadanaFreedom

@Apadana Resurgent Biden challenges front-runner Sanders in Super Tuesday presidential contests https://t.co/q1sSDGKAOo https://t.co/6KuZs0AQ1P 2 hours ago

TheArticleTrunk

TheArticleTrunk Resurgent Biden challenges front-runner Sanders in Super Tuesday presidential contests https://t.co/m7fq2lZz6d 2 hours ago

ChannelNewsAsia

CNA Resurgent Biden challenges front-runner Sanders in Super Tuesday presidential contests https://t.co/EIiV4pVsHJ https://t.co/O6QsrmqK0a 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Biden wins backing of ex-rivals Buttigieg, Klobuchar [Video]Biden wins backing of ex-rivals Buttigieg, Klobuchar

Joe Biden was poised to win the support of two former Democratic presidential rivals on Monday, Senator Amy Klobuchar and former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, strengthening his stance as a moderate..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:45Published

Amy Klobuchar Drops out of 2020 Presidential Race [Video]Amy Klobuchar Drops out of 2020 Presidential Race

Amy Klobuchar Drops out of 2020 Presidential Race On March 2, campaign officials announced Amy Klobuchar’s decision to suspend her presidential bid. The news comes on the eve of Super Tuesday and..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:05Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.