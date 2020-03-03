Yes She Can! conference aims to empower women in Wyandotte County 55 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 02:39s - Published Yes She Can! conference aims to empower women in Wyandotte County The Yes She Can! Conference is happening this weekend in Kansas City, Kansas. The conference's mission is to empower women in Wyandotte County. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Yes She Can! conference aims to empower women in Wyandotte County MARCH IS NATIONALWOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH--AND THIS WEEKEND, THEYES SHE CANCONFERENCE IS ALLABOUT --- EMPOWERWOMEN IN WYANDOTTECOUNTY.CHRISTAL WATSON FROMTHE KCK PUBLIC SCHOOLSFOUNDATIONAND MICHAEL STEPHENSFROM THE SUNFLOWERHEALTH PLAN ARE HERETO TELL US MORE ABOUTIT.THANK YOU FOR JOININGUS.Tell us a little bit about thisevent andthe importance of celebrating itthismonth during National Women'sMonth?What can participants expectwhthey arrive?What's the big takeaway you wantparticipants to have when theyleavthis conference?How can people learn more aboutand register for this event?What's Sunflower role in thiseventand Wyandotte CountyWhy is this important forSunflower?





You Might Like

Tweets about this