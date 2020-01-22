Global  

WhatsApp Gets Dark Mode

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:26s
WhatsApp Gets Dark ModeWhatsApp Gets Dark Mode
0
WhatsApp dark mode now available for iOS and Android

WhatsApp dark mode now available for iOS and AndroidWhatsApp is finally getting a new dark mode on iOS and Android today. After months of beta testing on...
The Verge - Published Also reported by •9to5Google•engadget•TechRadar•Independent


Facebook is finally giving WhatsApp users a dark mode option — months after other apps made the switch (FB, TWTR, GOOG, GOOGL, AAPL)

Facebook is finally giving WhatsApp users a dark mode option — months after other apps made the switch (FB, TWTR, GOOG, GOOGL, AAPL)· WhatsApp has rolled out a dark mode setting for its iPhone and Android apps, the company said in a...
Business Insider - Published


CRusinga

King Cony RT @jepietersen: Everyone : We want dark mode on WhatsApp. WhatsApp: *gets an update with dark mode* Everyone: This dark mode ain’t it.… 3 minutes ago

talwins

Tail winder Finally WhatsApp gets support for Apple dark mode on iOS #WhatsApp #ios 9 minutes ago

DheerajShah_

Dheeraj Shah WhatsApp finally gets a dark mode feature. Much needed. https://t.co/TemzhFSus6 18 minutes ago


Android WhatsApp Soon Getting Dark Mode [Video]Android WhatsApp Soon Getting Dark Mode

Android WhatsApp Soon Getting Dark Mode

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:28

