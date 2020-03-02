Harrison County Emergency Management on Coronavirus

- - - as cases of the coronavirus are- increasing in the u.s., with tw- cases reported very close to- home in florida, harrison count- emergency management is keeping- a close eye on the virus- as it spreads.- while no cases of covid-19 have- been reported in harrison count- or the state of mississippi,- emergency officials are - following information provided- by the mississippi- department of health and the- centers for disease control - and prevention.

- we're still in cold and flu - season, so as with any illness,- officials recommend everyone to- wash their hands- thoroughly, stay home if you ar- sick, and cover your mouth with- a tissue if you cough or sneeze- - - - - "it is one of those that is a - concern for - everybody, and in the case that- this should elevate, emergency- management is a key - player, but it is a public- health issue, so we'll be takin- - - - direction from the state- department of health and the- state epidemologist."

- - - - harrison county now plans on- doing a campaign with local - senior centers.

- lacy says the message is not to- alarm anyone, but rather to - inform the gulf coast on safe - practices to keep residents - out of