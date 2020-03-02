Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Harrison County Emergency Management on Coronavirus

Harrison County Emergency Management on Coronavirus

Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published < > Embed
Harrison County Emergency Management on Coronavirus

Harrison County Emergency Management on Coronavirus

As cases of the Coronavirus are increasing in the U.S., with two cases reported very close to home in Florida, Harrison County Emergency Management is keeping a close eye on the virus as it spreads.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Harrison County Emergency Management on Coronavirus

- - - as cases of the coronavirus are- increasing in the u.s., with tw- cases reported very close to- home in florida, harrison count- emergency management is keeping- a close eye on the virus- as it spreads.- while no cases of covid-19 have- been reported in harrison count- or the state of mississippi,- emergency officials are - following information provided- by the mississippi- department of health and the- centers for disease control - and prevention.

- we're still in cold and flu - season, so as with any illness,- officials recommend everyone to- wash their hands- thoroughly, stay home if you ar- sick, and cover your mouth with- a tissue if you cough or sneeze- - - - - "it is one of those that is a - concern for - everybody, and in the case that- this should elevate, emergency- management is a key - player, but it is a public- health issue, so we'll be takin- - - - direction from the state- department of health and the- state epidemologist."

- - - - harrison county now plans on- doing a campaign with local - senior centers.

- lacy says the message is not to- alarm anyone, but rather to - inform the gulf coast on safe - practices to keep residents - out of




You Might Like


Tweets about this

WXXV25

WXXV 25 As cases of the Coronavirus are increasing in the U.S., with two cases reported very close to home in Florida, Harr… https://t.co/gSO554833S 41 minutes ago

connectBP

Connect-Bridgeport Possibility of severe weather exists in area, including flooding and thunderstorms. Harr. Co. Office of Emergency M… https://t.co/mjnFc13utU 5 hours ago

Serafinos

𝒮𝑒𝓇𝒶𝒻𝒾𝓃𝑜𝓈 RT @newschannelnine: Hamilton County Emergency Management says a fire broke out at a home in Harrison early this morning. https://t.co/t7Ev… 3 days ago

newschannelnine

WTVC NewsChannel 9 Hamilton County Emergency Management says a fire broke out at a home in Harrison early this morning. https://t.co/t7EvGynWi0 3 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Public Health Emergency Declared In Florida Over Coronavirus Cases [Video]Public Health Emergency Declared In Florida Over Coronavirus Cases

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has declared a public health emergency after confirming the state's first two “presumptive positive” cases of the coronavirus.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:17Published

COVID-19 Coronavirus in Florida [Video]COVID-19 Coronavirus in Florida

The Florida Department of Health says Florida now has two &apos;presumptively positive&apos; cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus. Governor Ron Desantis issued an executive order to direct a public..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:41Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.