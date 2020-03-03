Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Drita D'Avanzo Of “Mob Wives” Is The Inspiration Behind Leah Van Dale’s WWE Persona, Carmella

Drita D'Avanzo Of “Mob Wives” Is The Inspiration Behind Leah Van Dale’s WWE Persona, Carmella

Video Credit: AOL Build VOD - Duration: 01:10s - Published < > Embed
Drita D'Avanzo Of “Mob Wives” Is The Inspiration Behind Leah Van Dale’s WWE Persona, Carmella

Drita D'Avanzo Of “Mob Wives” Is The Inspiration Behind Leah Van Dale’s WWE Persona, Carmella

E!'s "Total Divas" and WWE superstar Leah Van Dale explains the research that went into creating her wrestling persona.BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a chance for fans to sit inches away from some of today’s biggest names in entertainment, tech, fashion and business as they share the stories behind their projects and passions.

Every conversation yields insights, inspiration and plenty of surprises as moderators and audience members ask questions.

It all happens several times a day live and live-streamed on BUILDseries.com.Follow us:TWITTER: https://www.twitter.com/BUILDseriesNYCFACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/BUILDseriesNYCINSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/BUILDseriesNYC#BUILDseries#Interview
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

WWE Star Leah Van Dale Chats About Her Wine Company, Capo Cagna, & More [Video]WWE Star Leah Van Dale Chats About Her Wine Company, Capo Cagna, & More

E!'s "Total Divas" and WWE superstar, Leah Van Dale (Carmella), is well known for her fierce attitude and even fiercer physique, but there is a lot more to the fitness influencer. She's also a wine..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 23:23Published

Leah Van Dale Doesn’t Want Women To Rely On A Man For Money [Video]Leah Van Dale Doesn’t Want Women To Rely On A Man For Money

WWE superstar Leah Van Dale just released her first wine line, Capo Cagna. The multi-facted businesswoman shares what she learned from the strong women in her family before her and why her sister is..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 01:03Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.