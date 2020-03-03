Elizabeth Warren, arrived at a polling center in Cambridge, Mass as she struggled for delegates and momentum on Super Tuesday.

Alexandra Chaidez Sen. Elizabeth Warren returned to her Cambridge home to vote on Super Tuesday, from @Jasper_Goodman . Also check out… https://t.co/AyNdunggsf 2 hours ago

Jasper Goodman Hundreds of people showed up to watch @ewarren vote in Cambridge this morning. She greeted supporters with hugs, ha… https://t.co/iX2YwqKqXx 2 hours ago

Abby Matias Brown RT @ABC : Elizabeth Warren votes in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on the biggest day of the 2020 primary so far. https://t.co/u63XsD6eeI #SuperT … 1 hour ago

James Bikales RT @Jasper_Goodman : Hundreds of people showed up to watch @ewarren vote in Cambridge this morning. She greeted supporters with hugs, handsh… 38 minutes ago

Thomas RT @thehill : Sen. Elizabeth Warren votes on #SuperTuesday in Cambridge, MA. https://t.co/ybOC7SVMiN 17 minutes ago