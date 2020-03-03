Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > MP Jess Phillips: "Priti Patel feels she's above the rules"

MP Jess Phillips: "Priti Patel feels she's above the rules"

Video Credit: LBC - Duration: 01:36s - Published < > Embed
MP Jess Phillips: 'Priti Patel feels she's above the rules'....
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BlackWa02641553

Black Wall Street Media RT @LBC: "Priti Patel thinks she's above the rules," said MP Jess Phillips, responding to the bullying allegations levelled against the Hom… 8 minutes ago

StevieMcC3

Stevie McC @LBC @IainDale If Jess Phillips has an issue with Priti Patel, then that’s a fantastic endorsement for Priti. 28 minutes ago

LBC

LBC "Priti Patel thinks she's above the rules," said MP Jess Phillips, responding to the bullying allegations levelled… https://t.co/fjpMMQbuI4 47 minutes ago

dieterjamesguy

Dieterjamesguy Jess Phillips, on sky news. Jealousy, jealousy, jealousy. Big gob small brain. You couldn't even lace the boots of… https://t.co/c7oOB5DDzt 6 hours ago

LucyTrims

Cllr Lucy Trimnell They’d love it if it was Jess Phillips kicking***in the dysfunctional Home Office but Priti Patel is a Tory and… https://t.co/PrICIk64hP 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.