Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > ‘I’m Rich!’: 93-Year-Old Woman Reimbursed $5,700 For Savings Bond Stolen 4 Years Ago

‘I’m Rich!’: 93-Year-Old Woman Reimbursed $5,700 For Savings Bond Stolen 4 Years Ago

Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 01:13s - Published < > Embed
‘I’m Rich!’: 93-Year-Old Woman Reimbursed $5,700 For Savings Bond Stolen 4 Years Ago

‘I’m Rich!’: 93-Year-Old Woman Reimbursed $5,700 For Savings Bond Stolen 4 Years Ago

A 93-year-old woman who lost more than two dozen $100 savings bonds in a burglary four years ago finally has her money back, thanks to some dedicated police officers.

Katie Johnston reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

‘I’m Rich!’: 93-Year-Old Woman Reimbursed $5,700 For Savings Bonds Stolen 4 Years Ago

A 93-year-old woman who lost more than two dozen $100 savings bonds in a burglary four years ago...
cbs4.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

HugoFeijo

Hugo Feijo Filho RT @cbschicago: 'I'm Rich!': 93-Year-Old Woman Reimbursed $5,700 For Savings Bonds Stolen 4 Years Ago https://t.co/epOs1e8kfS https://t.co/… 5 minutes ago

cbschicago

CBS Chicago 'I'm Rich!': 93-Year-Old Woman Reimbursed $5,700 For Savings Bonds Stolen 4 Years Ago https://t.co/epOs1e8kfS https://t.co/QNtoKfxTkz 10 minutes ago

GoodDaySac

Good Day Sacramento ‘I’m Rich!’: 93-Year-Old Woman Reimbursed $5,700 For Savings Bonds Stolen 4 Years Ago https://t.co/gzwDrTAbp2 38 minutes ago

HainesForSF

Shaun Haines 力是亮 Thoughts? San Francisco:: ‘I’m Rich!’: 93-Year-Old Woman Reimbursed $5,700 For Savings Bonds Stolen 4 Years Ago… https://t.co/CSba2Luzzu 47 minutes ago

sweethoneyy_

neil please god make me hot this year so I can bag me a rich man and a rich woman 4 hours ago

Kovaidragon

Inner Quest - சிவம் @Mshhussain2 If soul was sent first time into a body then why the differential treatment? Rich or poor? Man or woma… https://t.co/vwdQUZyTW7 5 hours ago

neopream

Steve aka Neopream I know what kind of trash this woman really is she’s out for the rich and for herself and that’s why she was so pre… https://t.co/SgLRjh7HwX 8 hours ago

unkiewood

John RT @peopleandvoices: Based on their own criteria-the Dems have confirmed they are racists, homophobics, misogynists, and blah blah blah. Th… 18 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Woman goes blind after having her eyeballs tattooed black [Video]Woman goes blind after having her eyeballs tattooed black

WARSAW, POLAND — Aleksandra Sadowska, a 25-year-old from Wroclaw, Poland and devoted follower of famous rapper 'Popek' decided to copy him by getting the whites of her eyes dyed black. After the..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:41Published

YouTuber criticized over fake Billie Eilish video [Video]YouTuber criticized over fake Billie Eilish video

A YouTuber with more than 11 million subscribers is facing backlash after sharing a “fake Billie Eilish” video. Brent Rivera, a 22-year-old actor and social media influencer, shared a clip titled..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:47Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.