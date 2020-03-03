Global  

Deadly tornado sweeps through downtown Nashville

Deadly tornado sweeps through downtown Nashville

Deadly tornado sweeps through downtown Nashville

The view of the latest tornado in Nashville, Tennesee, is filmed from the 12th floor on a balcony of a sky house early Tuesday (March 3).

At least 22 people are reported dead, and 45,000 Nashville residents are without power.

Tenessee is now under a state of emergency.

An undetermined number remain missing.
