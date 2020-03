Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez: Coronavirus Won't Halt Ultra Music Fest

Pinar Bradford prensesbrad Don’t be so sure! @CDCgov has been called by several residences! Ultra Music Festival Will Go On, Despite Coronavi… https://t.co/UP1Yoj5Nsd 40 minutes ago

liz roldan RT @CBSMiami: Despite concerns over the #coronavirus and the upcoming @ultra music festival at @BayfrontParkMIA the show will go on, accord… 2 hours ago

CBS4 Miami Despite concerns over the #coronavirus and the upcoming @ultra music festival at @BayfrontParkMIA the show will go… https://t.co/1ZkRIlJSPJ 4 hours ago

Juan Shehin Carlos A. Gimenez Mayor, Miami-Dade County: Keep Santa's Enchanted Forest at Tropical Park for the 2020 Holiday Sea… https://t.co/MwNW0rTM74 4 hours ago

FlaKeysVacationsInc Carlos A. Gimenez Mayor, Miami-Dade County: Keep Santa's Enchanted Forest at Tropical Park for the 2020 Holiday Sea… https://t.co/eTubiT7Cp9 14 hours ago

René A. Cárdenas Carlos A. Gimenez Mayor, Miami-Dade County: Keep Santa's Enchanted Forest at Tropical Park for the 2020 Holiday Sea… https://t.co/1wW59cyxlA 18 hours ago