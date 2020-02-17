Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Spike Lee Done Watching Knicks at The Garden This Season

Spike Lee Done Watching Knicks at The Garden This Season

Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 01:09s - Published < > Embed
Spike Lee Done Watching Knicks at The Garden This Season

Spike Lee Done Watching Knicks at The Garden This Season

Spike Lee Done Watching Knicks at The Garden This Season One of the New York Knicks most famous fans said he's done going to home games for the rest of the season.

The Academy Award-winning writer, director and producer is a Brooklyn native and has long been a court side staple at Madison Square Garden.

Lee, like many other Knicks fans has had to weather yet another brutally underwhelming season.

On ESPN's 'First Take,' Lee addressed a recent video showing a disagreement with MSG security regarding which entrance to use.

Nevertheless, Lee has long said he'll be buried in orange and blue and said he will return to MSG next season.

For their part, the Knicks will likely look to turn things around as well.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Spike Lee Explodes On Knicks Security, 'You Wanna Arrest Me Like Charles Oakley?'

More NY Knicks drama ... this time involving their biggest fan, Spike Lee -- who got into an...
TMZ.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

indore_kunal

Kunal Indore Spike Lee done watching Knicks at MSG this year https://t.co/INOj7EQtzW https://t.co/rHM3KULC0V 3 minutes ago

isaacSeneca

Carlos Sergio Spike Lee done watching Knicks at MSG this year https://t.co/4hRnUzragQ https://t.co/ioHtq0HsJp 10 minutes ago

kushflavrdjager

Augie Spike Lee done watching Knicks at MSG this year - via @ESPN App https://t.co/rX8ogYr5NK 10 minutes ago

HYPOKON2000

Maurice Spike Lee: I'm done watching Knicks at MSG this season https://t.co/xHmzCA24qB #ByeFelicia 18 minutes ago

gigabarb

Barb Darrow Spike Lee done watching Knicks at MSG this year https://t.co/aix7uAcPAa 23 minutes ago

canadanewsmedia

Canadanewsmedia Spike Lee: I’m done watching Knicks at MSG this season - https://t.co/VE1TGpLxJz has been published on Canada News… https://t.co/5LJmRwr7JA 25 minutes ago

ktlagayle

Gayle Anderson Spike Lee & the New York Knicks. https://t.co/wBXK7m2T56 41 minutes ago

GOTGA

Gayle Anderson Spike Lee & the New York Knicks. https://t.co/ONdfENgAPD 42 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Spike Lee Says He Was Harassed at Knicks Game | THR News [Video]Spike Lee Says He Was Harassed at Knicks Game | THR News

The Oscar-winning director says the team owner is harassing him.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 01:22Published

Spike Lee Speaks At St. Sabina Church [Video]Spike Lee Speaks At St. Sabina Church

The revered film director was in town for the NBA All-Star Game.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:47Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.