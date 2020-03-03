Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 'Mario Kart Tour' Going Multiplayer On March 8th

'Mario Kart Tour' Going Multiplayer On March 8th

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:26s - Published < > Embed
'Mario Kart Tour' Going Multiplayer On March 8th'Mario Kart Tour' Going Multiplayer On March 8th
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Mario Kart Tour is getting multiplayer on March 8th

Mario Kart Tour is getting multiplayer on March 8thNintendo announced on Monday that Mario Kart Tour, the mobile iteration of the Mario Kart series,...
The Verge - Published Also reported by •engadget9to5Mac9to5GoogleAppleInsider



You Might Like


Tweets about this

Patrick_ORourke

Patrick O'Rourke Okay, I give in. I'm going to Give Mario Kart Tour another shot. https://t.co/4x6lQtn5Hd 21 minutes ago

BenjaminSavery

Benjamin BM$ Then as well I am going to continue playing Mario Kart Tour as well. 1 hour ago

CeruleanCelest

Tenshi Hinanawi (pfp by @shotaspider) @MarioKartBot_ when are you going to be playing in Mario Kart Tour? 3 hours ago

blogs4u4

blogs4u "‘When Is It Going to End?’: Where Coronavirus Has Turned Deadly in the U.S." by Mike Baker and Karen Weise via NYT… https://t.co/BdS4329S9z 14 hours ago

stevenferrari

Steven Ferrari RT @Casual_Geekery: After months of playing #MarioKartTour, I finally signed up for the Gold Pass. https://t.co/x8caDiB5Bs 19 hours ago

Casual_Geekery

The Casual Geekery After months of playing #MarioKartTour, I finally signed up for the Gold Pass. https://t.co/x8caDiB5Bs 1 day ago

Red29All

AllStarLegendRed29 @mariokarttourEN Oh god I’m going to see how many hours of Mario Kart Tour and it’s a blast 2 days ago

NewSuperBot1

SuperBotBros In the files of Mario Kart Tour there is code for a secret character. Some people speculate that Yoshi was going to… https://t.co/26uLtjMow0 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.