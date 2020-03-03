'Mario Kart Tour' Going Multiplayer On March 8th

Nintendo announced on Monday that Mario Kart Tour, the mobile iteration of the Mario Kart series,...



Tweets about this Patrick O'Rourke Okay, I give in. I'm going to Give Mario Kart Tour another shot. https://t.co/4x6lQtn5Hd 21 minutes ago Benjamin BM$ Then as well I am going to continue playing Mario Kart Tour as well. 1 hour ago Tenshi Hinanawi (pfp by @shotaspider) @MarioKartBot_ when are you going to be playing in Mario Kart Tour? 3 hours ago blogs4u "‘When Is It Going to End?’: Where Coronavirus Has Turned Deadly in the U.S." by Mike Baker and Karen Weise via NYT… https://t.co/BdS4329S9z 14 hours ago Steven Ferrari RT @Casual_Geekery: After months of playing #MarioKartTour, I finally signed up for the Gold Pass. https://t.co/x8caDiB5Bs 19 hours ago The Casual Geekery After months of playing #MarioKartTour, I finally signed up for the Gold Pass. https://t.co/x8caDiB5Bs 1 day ago AllStarLegendRed29 @mariokarttourEN Oh god I’m going to see how many hours of Mario Kart Tour and it’s a blast 2 days ago SuperBotBros In the files of Mario Kart Tour there is code for a secret character. Some people speculate that Yoshi was going to… https://t.co/26uLtjMow0 2 days ago