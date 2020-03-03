Hialeah Woman Arrested In Deadly Shooting Makes Court Appearance on March 3, 2020 < > Embed Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:44s - Published Hialeah Woman Arrested In Deadly Shooting Makes Court Appearance Karina Corbalan, 23, is being held without bond on charges of Second Degree murder for the shooting of Alex Sanchez. 0

