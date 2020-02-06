Global  

utility workers going to nashville

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published < > Embed
lexington ky
0
utility workers going to nashville

Kentucky are going to nashville to help get the power back on.

Workers with the davis h.

Elliot company are coming from kentucky and surrounding states.

There are reports of at least 150 utility poles down and more than 50- thousand people in nashville still don't have power.

"we try to help out as much as we can, when we can.

We want to make sure they're taken care of."

The kentucky crews will be there as




