Spike Lee Done Watching Knicks at The Garden This Season One of the New York Knicks most famous fans said he's done going to home games for the rest of the season.

The Academy Award-winning writer, director and producer is a Brooklyn native and has long been a court side staple at Madison Square Garden.

Lee, like many other Knicks fans has had to weather yet another brutally underwhelming season.

On ESPN's 'First Take,' Lee addressed a recent video showing a disagreement with MSG security regarding which entrance to use.

Nevertheless, Lee has long said he'll be buried in orange and blue and said he will return to MSG next season.

For their part, the Knicks will likely look to turn things around as well.