Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Southern California Mann fire forces 1500 people to evacuate

Southern California Mann fire forces 1500 people to evacuate

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:36s - Published < > Embed
Southern California Mann fire forces 1500 people to evacuate

Southern California Mann fire forces 1500 people to evacuate

A close encounter to the Mann fire in Norco, Riverside, is captured on Tuesday afternoon, (March 3), the wind-driven Mann fire broke out along the Santa Ana River bottom in Norco.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Southern California Mann fire forces 1500 people to evacuate

A close encounter to the Mann fire in Norco, Riverside, is captured on Tuesday afternoon, (March 3), the wind-driven Mann fire broke out along the Santa Ana River bottom in Norco.

Five hundred homes and some 1,500 people are under evacuation orders.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Vivi_Nana_

Vivi ♚ RT @KTVU: Mandatory evacuations under way in Southern California as crews battle a fire in Riverside County amid strong winds and above ave… 9 hours ago

KTVU

KTVU Mandatory evacuations under way in Southern California as crews battle a fire in Riverside County amid strong winds… https://t.co/9udj2jlIfs 12 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Sleeping man trapped by car crashing into his bedroom [Video]Sleeping man trapped by car crashing into his bedroom

RIVERSIDE, CALIFORNIA — A man was asleep in his bed when a car outside swerved off the road, knocked down a utility pole, drove through two front yards and came to a crashing stop through his bedroom..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:43Published

Mann fire reaching Norco in Southern California [Video]Mann fire reaching Norco in Southern California

Helicopters are trying to stop the Mann fire in Norco, Riverside, California, Tuesday (March 3). More than 200 firefighters fought the fast-moving blaze. Cal Fire/Riverside County Capt. Fernando..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:36Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.