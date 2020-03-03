Southern California Mann fire forces 1500 people to evacuate 10 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:36s - Published Southern California Mann fire forces 1500 people to evacuate A close encounter to the Mann fire in Norco, Riverside, is captured on Tuesday afternoon, (March 3), the wind-driven Mann fire broke out along the Santa Ana River bottom in Norco. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Southern California Mann fire forces 1500 people to evacuate A close encounter to the Mann fire in Norco, Riverside, is captured on Tuesday afternoon, (March 3), the wind-driven Mann fire broke out along the Santa Ana River bottom in Norco. Five hundred homes and some 1,500 people are under evacuation orders.





You Might Like

Tweets about this Vivi ♚ RT @KTVU: Mandatory evacuations under way in Southern California as crews battle a fire in Riverside County amid strong winds and above ave… 9 hours ago KTVU Mandatory evacuations under way in Southern California as crews battle a fire in Riverside County amid strong winds… https://t.co/9udj2jlIfs 12 hours ago

Recent related videos from verified sources Sleeping man trapped by car crashing into his bedroom RIVERSIDE, CALIFORNIA — A man was asleep in his bed when a car outside swerved off the road, knocked down a utility pole, drove through two front yards and came to a crashing stop through his bedroom.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 01:43Published 7 hours ago Mann fire reaching Norco in Southern California Helicopters are trying to stop the Mann fire in Norco, Riverside, California, Tuesday (March 3). More than 200 firefighters fought the fast-moving blaze. Cal Fire/Riverside County Capt. Fernando.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:36Published 10 hours ago