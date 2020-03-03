Southern California Mann fire forces 1500 people to evacuate
Southern California Mann fire forces 1500 people to evacuate
A close encounter to the Mann fire in Norco, Riverside, is captured on Tuesday afternoon, (March 3), the wind-driven Mann fire broke out along the Santa Ana River bottom in Norco.
Five hundred homes and some 1,500 people are under evacuation orders.
