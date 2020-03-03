Global  

WBB GMAC Tournament: KWC Beats Tiffin; Panthers Extend Home Winning Streak to 34

The madness of march starts today on the college courts..

As ??c begins their quest for a conference championship against tiffin in the opening round.

The dragons are fresh off upsetting the panthers this past weekend..

And the ladies in owensboro are looking for revenge.

First quarter..

Kwc down early..

But emma johnson slashes in to jumpstart the offense..

Panthers within 3.

Later in the quarter..

Maddy boyle drives and dumps it off to jordyn (bar?

Gee) barga for two.

Panthers down just two and still fighting.

Now it's cali nolot hitting the dragons with the up and under..

The sophomore finishing with the left hand.

It's a one point game... and the panthers attack continues.

Tahlia walton drives to the cup and gives the panthers their first lead of the game..

And it would end up being the only lead they'd need.

Second quarter..

Kaylee duncan drives into the paint..

The webster county grad spins and hits... panthers by 3.

And speaking of three..

The panthers start launching from downtown..

Boyle from the corner..

There's 3 of her 11..

And how about keelie lamb..

She ends her day with 15.

??c wins 8?70 the panthers will play the winner of ohio dominican versus findlay..

On friday.




