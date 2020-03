Funding formula mistake, city charter schools owe millions to Buffalo School District

GOOD EVENING ONCEAGAIN...IMAGINE BEING TOLDYOU MUST PAY BACKMONEY BECAUSE OF AMISTAKE'OVERPAYMENT' FORMORE THAN ADECADE...THAT'S WHAT'SHAPPENING FOR ANUMBER OF BUFFALOCHARTER SCHOOLS.IT'S THE 6-POINT 8MILLION DOLLARMISTAKE..

AND THEBUFFALO PUBLICSCHOOL DISTRICT ISNOW TRYING TORECOUP THEFUNDING...BYDEDUCTING IT FROMIT'S CHARTER SCHOOLPAYMENTS.BUT AS 7 EYEWITNESSNEWS SENIORREPORTER EILEENBUCKLEY TELLS US -ONE CHARTERSCHOOL IS READY TOFIGHT BACK...ERIC KLAPPER.

"ANDIT'S GOING TO BEDEVASTATING TO OURPROGRAM.TO OURSPECIAL ED PROGRAM."ERIC KLAPPER ISEXECUTIVE DIRECTOROF TAPESTRYCHARTER SCHOOL INBUFFALO.CHARTER SCHOOLSLIKE TAPESTRY HAVEBEEN TOLD THEYWERE INVOICED AT ANINCORRECT RATE FORFUNDING.NOW THE BUFFALOSCHOOL DISTRICT ISMAKINGADJUSTMENTS.EVERY TWO MONTHSTHE DISTRICT PAYSCHARTER SCHOOLSBASED ON THENUMBER OFSTUDENTS, TUITIONRATE AND SPECIALEDUCATION COSTS...BUT A STATE AUDITFOUND THE DISTRICT'SFINANCE DEPARTMENTWAS PAYING TOOMUCH TO THECHARTERS AFTER AFUNDING FORMULACHANGE WAS MADE IN2007...GEOFFREY PRITCHARD.

"THESE ARE FUNDSTHAT SHOULD OF GONETO STUDENTS THATREMAINED IN THEBUFFALO PUBLICSCHOOLS - OURSCHOOLS."CHIEF FINANCIALOFFICER FOR CITYSCHOOLS GEOFFREYPRITCHARDDESCRIBED THEMISTAKE MUCH LIKE ABANK OVERPAYING ACUSTOMER...GEOFFREYPRITCHARD.

"YOU HEARTHE STORY OF PEOPLETHAT GET $100,000DEPOSITED INTO THEIRBANK ACCOUNT - THENTHEY GO AND QUICKLYSPEND IT AND THEN -BUT OBVIOUSLY THEBANKS GOING TO COMEAND ASK FOR THATMONEY - SO THIS WASA MISTAKE AND WEHAVE TO FIX IT."EILEEN BUCKLEY."TAPESTRY CHARTERSTANDS TO LOSE THEMOST IN THE FUNDINGDEDUCTION OF MORETHAN $780,000."ERIC KLAPPER.

"WEHAVE TO FIGHT VERY,VERY HARD.AND IT'SUNFORTUNATE WE'VEBEEN PUT IN THISPOSITION."THE TAPESTRYLEADER SAYS HE HASTOLD THE DISTRICTTHAT IT WILL SEEKLEGAL ACTION FORDEDUCTIONS FROMTHE OVERPAYMENTS...ERIC KLAPPER.

"WEFEEL THAT IT'S A - ATTHE VERY LEAST - AVERY AGGRESSIVEOVERREACH OF ANILLEGAL ACTION."===BUTT===GEOFFREYPRITCHARD.

"IF THEYHAVE ISSUES.WEWOULD CERTAINLY LIKETHEM TO REACH OUTTO US."DEDUCTIONS FOROVERPAYMENT VARYFOR THE CHARTERSCHOOLS IN BUFFALO.THE DEDUCTIONSTAKE PLACE OVERFOUR PAYMENTSSTARTING THISMONTH.IN BUFFALO, EILEENBUCKLEY, 7 EWN.