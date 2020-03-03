Global  

Southgate says Nations League an 'advantage' for England

Southgate says Nations League an 'advantage' for England

Southgate says Nations League an 'advantage' for England

England manager Gareth Southgate has said having competitive matches at an international level throughout the season is definitely an 'advantage'.

Southgate: NL greater test than qualifiers

Southgate: NL greater test than qualifiers

England manager Gareth Southgate is relishing another Nations League campaign as they provide more difficult competitions compares to qualifying matches.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:34Published
