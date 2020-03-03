Southgate says Nations League an 'advantage' for England 2 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:29s - Published Southgate says Nations League an 'advantage' for England England manager Gareth Southgate has said having competitive matches at an international level throughout the season is definitely an 'advantage'. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Southgate: NL greater test than qualifiers



England manager Gareth Southgate is relishing another Nations League campaign as they provide more difficult competitions compares to qualifying matches. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:34 Published 2 weeks ago