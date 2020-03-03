Global  

What To Expect When You've Been Quarantined Thousands in the United States have been quarantined as a result of the growing number of stateside cases of coronavirus.

Whether the quarantine is government mandated or self-voluntary, here’s what happens when you’re exposed to COVID-19.

The Department of Homeland requires anyone returning from a location where coronavirus is clustered to undergo a 14-day quarantine.

Two weeks is the incubation period for coronavirus, which is the maximum number of days between exposure and the onset of symptoms. The World Health Organization has said that symptoms more commonly emerge within five days.

While self quarantined, individuals are also recommended to stay home for two weeks and limit time outside.
