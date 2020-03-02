CBS3's Jim Donovan Reads To Preschool Students In Pennsauken 27 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:30s - Published The children were thrilled to see Jim's Dr. Seuss socks. The children were thrilled to see Jim's Dr. Seuss socks. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend CBS3's Jim Donovan Reads To Preschool Students In Pennsauken GROWING NUMBER OF YOUNG PEOPLEBATTLING SAME DISEASE COMINGUP ON "EYEWITNESS NEWS" AT6:00.ONE OF THE "EYEWITNESSNEWS" ANCHORS HERE WENT ON ASPECIAL CLASS TRIP IN SOUTHJERSEY.I DO IN THE LIKE THEM,SAMMY AM, I DO IN THE LIKEGREEN EGGS AND HAM.MORNING ANCHOR JIM DONOVANREAD TO PRESCHOOL STUDENTS ATBEN FRANKLIN ELEMENTARY SCHOOLIN PENNSAUKEN.THEY WERE THROUGHOUT TODD SEEDOCTOR SEUSS SOCKS, IT WASPART OF THE SCHOOLS WORD WITHFRIENDS DAY.





