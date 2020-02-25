Global  

WHO: Coronavirus Death Rate 3.4% Globally

WHO: Coronavirus Death Rate 3.4% Globally
Is this new coronavirus really a serious danger?

The coronavirus seems to be more deadly than the flu — so far. On average, seasonal flu strains...
IndiaTimes - Published

Trump official says coronavirus death rate same as flu – despite it being 100 times worse

Head of Homelad Security grilled by Republican senator at hearing into deadly virus: 'Are you sure of...
Independent - Published


grantjarvis66

Grant Jarvis #ProtectAssange @WHO says #coronavirus death rate is 3.4% globally #covid19 03-03-2020 #Research & #Analysis by @dangerzonelive P… https://t.co/SVmRt7P5t8 21 seconds ago

Lynndy36

Lynn Smith RT @MackayIM: "“This is a unique virus, with unique features. This virus is not influenza,” Tedros said Monday. “We are in uncharted territ… 1 minute ago

SpinquarkNews

SPINQUARK WHO: Coronavirus death rate 3.4%, higher than previously thought. https://t.co/0vrcHBUiec 1 minute ago

nullnotvoid

Danko Ramone RT @ClaraJeffery: WHO now has thinks the death rate for COVID-19 is 3.4%, not the 2% (or lower) that has previously been the prevailing est… 3 minutes ago

faithdefender

Faith Defender My math was a little off! WHO says coronavirus death rate is 3.4% globally, higher than previously thought… https://t.co/tayZcJql3s 3 minutes ago

RedbirdRecon

Joe Stokowski RT @CoachStokowski: "The flu kills way more people." True. But it doesn't kill 1 out of 30. 😷 https://t.co/4B4v1iAHBm 4 minutes ago

CoachStokowski

Coach Joe Stokowski "The flu kills way more people." True. But it doesn't kill 1 out of 30. 😷 https://t.co/4B4v1iAHBm 5 minutes ago

LieselKershoff

Liesel WHO says coronavirus death rate is 3.4% globally, higher than previously thought https://t.co/5STgeT4qwU 5 minutes ago


Feds Cut Interest Rate by Half a Percentage Point on Coronavirus Fears [Video]Feds Cut Interest Rate by Half a Percentage Point on Coronavirus Fears

Feds Cut Interest Rate by Half a Percentage Point on Coronavirus Fears Announced on Tuesday, the cut is the largest since 2008, just prior to the Great Recession. In approving the unusual cut, Fed..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:16Published

Health chief: 1% of people who get coronavirus might end up dying [Video]Health chief: 1% of people who get coronavirus might end up dying

England’s chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty said “probably around 1% of people who get this virus might end up dying”, but that the death rate varies according to age group. The..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:01Published

