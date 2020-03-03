“Material stuff can be replaced but they couldn’t.” Rosedale man saves his 4 children from house fir

Of life."

An act of heroism takes our top story tonight... that's as a father risks his life for his 4 young children.

A local man is sharing a tale of bravery tonight.

It comes after a house fire in rosedale, indiana.

At five we told you it happened late sunday evening in parke county.

It was at the home of nathan bedwell in rosedale indiana....right on the vigo and parke county line.

His four children... all under the age of 3... were in the home with him..

When he realized what was happening...he had to act fast.

He came to our station to share his story with one of his children.

He talked with news 10's dominic miranda.

Before nathan bedwell could even process what was happening....he only had one thing on his mind... getting his children to safety.

As you can see here behind me...his home has been turned to rubble.

It's what's happened after the fire that's left bedwell speechless.

"in one minute...you have what feels like hours to sit there and decide what's going to happen.

Sunday march 1st..

Nathan bedwell had just put his 1 year old triplets and 3 year old son to bed around 9 o'clock in the evening.

That's when he smelled smoke....and realized his kitchen in his rosedale home...was already on fire bedwell quickly sprang into action.

"i knew coming out of there that if the fire was already too far up that you know they were going to have to go out the windws and the possibility of me not getting out was there which was fine as long as they got out."

(standup) before bedwell knew it...his house was up in flames.

And as you can see behind me what's left of it has since been turned into rubble.

But the father of four tells me the material things inside were the last thing on his mind.

"i've heard so many people say well you're a hero....i'm a parent.

Plain and simple.

Any other parent who goes through it would do the same thing.

You don't worry about yourself..

You don't worry about anything else.

You just worry about your kids getting out.

Now that he and his children are safe....he says other things are taking priority... and the community is stepping up.

His mother started a go-fund-me on facebook with a goal of 700 dollars just to replace the children's cribs.

Just a couple days later...it's up over 10 thousand dollars.

Bedwell says the support of the community has been overwhelming.

"you hear so much bad in the world you start to wonder how much good is left and things like this happen and it's unexpected.

People i have no idea have helped donate clothes and donate money and it's just incredible."

Bedwell says simply put...there's no way he can possibly thank everybody for their generosity.

All of his children are healthy and doing fine..

He's staying with family for the time being.

Reporting live in rosedale..i'm dominic miranda..

