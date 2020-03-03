Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus Update: Hundreds Of People Ordered To Self-Quarantine After Westchester County Man Tests Positive

Coronavirus Update: Hundreds Of People Ordered To Self-Quarantine After Westchester County Man Tests Positive

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 03:29s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus Update: Hundreds Of People Ordered To Self-Quarantine After Westchester County Man Tests Positive

Coronavirus Update: Hundreds Of People Ordered To Self-Quarantine After Westchester County Man Tests Positive

At the direction of New York State, the Westchester County Health Department is ordering an estimated 600 people to self-quarantine after a second person in our area tests positive for coronavirus; CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

StanleyEpstein

Citadel Advantage The coronavirus outbreak is first and foremost a human tragedy, affecting hundreds of thousands of people. It is al… https://t.co/1HXx0Ln2mT 20 hours ago

drchrisstout

Dr Chris Stout The coronavirus outbreak is first and foremost a human tragedy, affecting hundreds of thousands of people. It is al… https://t.co/4Ty3ViXM1a 1 day ago

Frederi54273800

Frederic #Coronavirus update @realDonaldTrump , Mike @vp @GavinNewsom what logic would be: Cashiers and ticket contro… https://t.co/6D98vjFhuc 1 day ago

ovit_sick

3r1c RT @PndmcSrvvrsUSA: Very serious update on the situation in Iran will be posted soon at @PndmcSurvivors. # of people infected is estimated… 4 days ago

WhoaNelly18

WhoaNelly People self monitoring for #Coronavirus in #NewYork increases Coronavirus Precautions: Hundreds In New York Asked T… https://t.co/qLFUbjpVeH 4 days ago

dimndimn

ae @esqlegaleagle @rwgranny @KrexPershing @Alicia_Smith19 @redsteeze You can see it play out here. They haven't even t… https://t.co/2OL5LUxM4V 4 days ago

PndmcSrvvrsUSA

🕊️ Pandemic Survivors USA 🇺🇲 Very serious update on the situation in Iran will be posted soon at @PndmcSurvivors. # of people infected is estima… https://t.co/0x0AfUFGRs 4 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Hamilton County health officials update, explain local COVID-19 preparations [Video]Hamilton County health officials update, explain local COVID-19 preparations

Health officials gave advice on how to react to COVID-19 and how to stay prepared, in case the virus ever makes its way to the Tri-State. At this point, there haven't been any confirmed cases anywhere..

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 01:28Published

Coronavirus Update: Officials Re-Tracing Westchester County Man's Steps After Positive Diagnosis [Video]Coronavirus Update: Officials Re-Tracing Westchester County Man's Steps After Positive Diagnosis

Once a coronavirus case is confirmed, there is a coordinated effort to re-trace the patient's steps. That way officials can quickly identify who else may have been exposed; CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:55Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.