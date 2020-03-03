Symptoms appear betwee two and 14 days after someone i those to the virus ... more than 45 schools in georgia including turner woods elementary school in gray are participating internationals cool health program illness in classrooms with mark the monitors for the reviews were shot and work with school administrators and parents abou how their help and top spread o illness shot or ... with two cases of the coronavirus ... from the georges ... was like ... woods elementary article stop the spread of illness is ... that children are likely to bring the school ... or classmates ... i2 c1 3 b13 she2 c1 3 b13 is a2 c1 3 b13 and is and is not as school and as he and she is ... more than 1400 schools nationwide are participating in the program ... is lucy ... selby think he