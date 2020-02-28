Global  

Students Showcase Art

Students Showcase ArtIt's a work of art that's meant to portray different sides of life.
Art students-vo-1 lowerthird2line:students showcasing art in march clear lake, ia during march - students from across north iowa are showcasing their artistic skills - from paintings to pottery - as part of youth art month at the clear lake arts center.

Juniors whitney finer and abood aljazzar partnered to paint this painting showing relations between the u-s and palestine - abood's native land.xxx art students-sotvo-1 lowerthird2line:whitney finer &amp;amp; abood aljazzar juniors, clear lake high school "we wanted to do something impactful, something that symbolizes america and palestine."

Lowerthird2line:students showcasing art in march clear lake, ia during the 3 months they worked on the painting - finer would paint the palestinian side - while abood would paint the american side.

Both would take ideas from each other - and portray bringing about a different perspective compared to both cultures.xxx art students-sot-1 lowerthird2line:whitney finer &amp;amp; abood aljazzar juniors, clear lake high school "when you look at the painting, you see freedom.

The first thing i saw here that's something so cool to live in the united states because there is freedom here."

A free reception will be held this saturday at the arts center from 10 a-m to 4 p-m.

The public is invited.

