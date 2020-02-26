Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Lee Water

Lee Water

Video Credit: WCBI - Published < > Embed
Lee Water

Lee Water

The state auditor returns more than one point three million dollars to tax payers last month.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Lee Water

Centered the state auditor returns more than one point three million dollars to tax payers last month... including in north mississippi.

The town creek master water management district has paid a little more than half of a demand from the state.

State auditor shad white issued the 520 thousand dollar demand in march 2019.

298 thousand has been recovered by the auditor's office from a surety bond company.

Money has been returned to taxpayers affected in lee, pontotoc, prentiss, and union counties.

White claims water district board members can pay themselves up to $12.50 per meeting.

The investigation shows board members were paying themselves 600 dollars per meeting.

The amount each person has allegedly pocketed ranges from 11 thousand dollars.... to more than 100 thousand dollars...




You Might Like


Tweets about this

liqui_ditaet

liqui_ditaet Drawn by water. Turns off liquidity to all warmongers #art4peace March 4, 2020 at 01:18AM 2 seconds ago

PVWC

Passaic Valley Water #PVWC Crew on site to repair a water main break in front of 153 Ellison St #Paterson During the repairs, customer… https://t.co/88tloIPjvc 3 seconds ago

GwendolynGabs

Gwendolyn Ducre This is from Neil Richardson’s 300-acre farm. He and his family didn’t have running water or electricity today. He… https://t.co/TDZm1fVhrc 3 seconds ago

majority_t

Daniel 🇺🇸 🇮🇱👍 RT @realDonaldTrump: I commend the hard work of Senator @SteveDaines and @SenCoryGardner in protecting funding for the Land and Water Conse… 3 seconds ago

ambbbbbbb_

tookey 🌸 ..... RT @thatssmb: We water each other together we grow 🙏🏾💕 3 seconds ago

LanreHkn

Awesome The Joker RT @FaruqBashar: One Yeye pilot just flew over my head dangerously while on bike. I was pissed and I threw a bottle of water at the plane.… 4 seconds ago

RadioMcLean

Josh McLean RT @galeforcerob: People with flu: I feel shit. Just wanna stay in bed and do nothing People with Coronavirus: I feel shit. Just wanna go… 4 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Lee Water 3/3/20 [Video]Lee Water 3/3/20

The Town Creek master water management district has paid a little more than half of a demand from the state.

Credit: WCBIPublished

Lenticular clouds look like fire in the sky during Canadian sunrise [Video]Lenticular clouds look like fire in the sky during Canadian sunrise

Awe-inspiring timelapse footage from Canmore, Alberta shows how lenticular clouds during a sunrise give a fiery effect. Captured on February 21, the footage shows the landscape with the stunning..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:23Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.