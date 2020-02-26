Centered the state auditor returns more than one point three million dollars to tax payers last month... including in north mississippi.

The town creek master water management district has paid a little more than half of a demand from the state.

State auditor shad white issued the 520 thousand dollar demand in march 2019.

298 thousand has been recovered by the auditor's office from a surety bond company.

Money has been returned to taxpayers affected in lee, pontotoc, prentiss, and union counties.

White claims water district board members can pay themselves up to $12.50 per meeting.

The investigation shows board members were paying themselves 600 dollars per meeting.

The amount each person has allegedly pocketed ranges from 11 thousand dollars.... to more than 100 thousand dollars...