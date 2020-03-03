Global  

Census Schools

They're celebrating the census in noxubee county.
0
They're celebrating the census in noxubee county.

Noxubee high school students along with the b.

F.

Liddell middle school choir held a pep rally this morning... all in an effort to raise awareness to the upcoming 2020 census.

The federal government allocates over six hundred billion dollars across the country.

The mississippi census numbers will determine how much of that money the state will receive.

State superintendent dr. carey wright was one of today's guest speakers at the rally.

Reports show children are among the most under- represented in the census.

