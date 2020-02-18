Houston School District seeks school bond to fund repairs

The school district says is needed to make repairs.

Houston superintendent, tony cook, told us earlier what kind of issues the district's building have.

Wtva's chelsea brown has more on today's election.... sot- tony cook superintendent of houston school district "we have many issues within the district, roofing, hvac issues" the vote is for a $9.25 million dollar bond to make repairs to school buildings.

This money would be split between all of the schools in the district with the middle school being top priority.

Sot- "the middle school is a top priority right now.

It has to have a roof.

The high school would probably be second, then the two elementary schools" according to cook, there are leaks in all 5 school buildings in the district sot- "we also have drainage issues that you can see out here in the parking lot of the middle school that the concrete is breaking apart.

We have hvac units that are not operating efficiently" along with roofing, drainage, and hvac..

The money will be spent on lighting and updated security for the schools cook hopes the vote passes..

Saying that it is worth it for the students sot- "we have already identified the high priority areas and we will immediately start bidding out some of those."