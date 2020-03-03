Student at Florida Military Academy Quarantined for Coronavirus After Mike Pence Visit

Student at Florida Military Academy Quarantined for Coronavirus After Mike Pence Visit The Vice President was at Sarasota Military Academy and shook hands with dozens of cadets.

Due to his mother being near a coronavirus patient, a cadet at the academy is now in quarantine.

Col.

Christina Bowman, the school's executive director, says neither are showing symptoms. Bowman adds that both were not on campus when the vice president was around.

Three cases of the fast-spreading disease have been reported in Florida.

The state's Republican governor, Ron DeSantis, has declared a public health emergency.

Pence is currently leading an effort by the U.S. to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Worldwide, the COVID-19 virus has killed over 3,100 and infected more than 92,000.