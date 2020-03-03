Student at Florida Military Academy Quarantined for Coronavirus After Mike Pence Visit
After Mike Pence Visit The Vice President was at Sarasota Military Academy
and shook hands with dozens of cadets.
Due to his mother being near a coronavirus patient,
a cadet at the academy is now in quarantine.
Col.
Christina Bowman, the school's executive
director, says neither are showing symptoms. Bowman adds that both were not on campus
when the vice president was around.
Three cases of the fast-spreading disease
have been reported in Florida.
The state's Republican governor, Ron DeSantis,
has declared a public health emergency.
Pence is currently leading an effort by
the U.S. to contain the spread of coronavirus.
Worldwide, the COVID-19 virus has
killed over 3,100 and infected more than 92,000.