Lighting the Biloxi Lighthouse green

- with st.

Patrick's day just a - few weeks away the city of- biloxi is - wasting no time getting into th- holiday spirit!

- news 25's victoria bailey is- live to shows us just what that wxxv >> live show.

I ... what that means victoria we ... yes taylor the biloxi ... white lighthouse ... is now a ... st.

Patty ... green ... st.

Patrick's day isn't until march 17 at this ... very to get ahead ... find that it is miss ... the last ... keeps you the president of the hibernia marching for ... tidy missile last ... talk a little bit about ... some of the history of the society ... .

Okay, starting in 1978.

Actually, by my ... mother in law john o'keefe ... and he asked ... that mary monies in ... that we need to get together and have an irish ... rate and that how it all began ... perfect.

Okay so talk about ... today.

Lighting ... the ... white lighthouse ... .

Rather, it is something that ... things to be a long-running tradition.

It is a we really love it and we appreciate the city and changing it from article colors ... st.

Patrick's day ... is to be a ... rated them a lot of them ... , not ... perfect okay and then ... kind of leads me to the next question talk about some of the things the community can ask ... from you guys.

We're going to ... i get the whole automation writer ... .

This and the mayor will read proclamation target group and w actually have something, lace curtain learning luncheon on saturday ... so if you're irish ... wanted the irish ... .

We want you to come on ... and just a personal standpoint, what does this even mean for you ... in september we had 24 members of ... hundred and 71 now ... so i wanted to build the ... station and ... then okay ... around.

I ... from you ... here as well ... .

The hall with the proclamation ... we are live in like ... any