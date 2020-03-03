Global  

How Are Mayo Clinic Visitors Voting?

The hospital draws in people from around the world, including some from states taking part in Super Tuesday
Today's all- important primary.

But what about the many visitors to mayo clinic who are registered in other super tuesday states?

Mayo vote-vo-1 mayo vote-vo-5 in peace plaza... one can find people from all over the world visitng the healthcare facility.

Kimt news 3 caught up with one couple from michigan who are visiting mayo clinic.

They have to stay in rochester longer than they thought and are facing obstacles when it comes to hitting the polls.

Mayo vote-sot-1 mayo vote-sot-5 "i'm very disappointed that i can't vote in michigan.

I thought i would be back home by today and would be able to do it, but my plans have changed here at the mayo clinic so i have to stay.

Very disappointed about that since this is such an important time."

