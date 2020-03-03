Create Grant

Global  

We've been bringing in new people to serve and our main focus has always been MLK weekend.
"we've been bringing in new people to serve and our main focus has always been mlk weekend but we are looking to improve, and increase and develop some new programs that would go beyond that weekend to really connect the community all year long to dr king's message."

"george mclean, who founded create, as he started the foundation said we need to light a candle where we are, it's up to us," each month, to commemorate tupelo's 150th birthday, the tupelo - lee county community foundation will donate one thousand dollars to a non profit.

