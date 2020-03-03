With Klobuchar Out, Sanders Campaign Hopes For Another Primary Win In Minnesota 13 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 01:49s - Published With Klobuchar Out, Sanders Campaign Hopes For Another Primary Win In Minnesota Senator Bernie Sanders beat Hillary Clinton in Minnesota by more than 20 percentage points four years ago. With Senator Amy Klobuchar now out of the race, Sanders is hoping for another win here, Esme Murphy reports (1:49). WCCO 4 News At 5 – March 3, 2020

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Bernie Sanders won Minnesota's 2016 Democratic primary. He might win again with Amy Klobuchar's exit from the race With Amy Klobuchar out of the Democratic primary field, Bernie Sanders emerges as frontrunner to win...

USATODAY.com - Published 19 hours ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this