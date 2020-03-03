Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > With Klobuchar Out, Sanders Campaign Hopes For Another Primary Win In Minnesota

With Klobuchar Out, Sanders Campaign Hopes For Another Primary Win In Minnesota

Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 01:49s - Published < > Embed
With Klobuchar Out, Sanders Campaign Hopes For Another Primary Win In Minnesota

With Klobuchar Out, Sanders Campaign Hopes For Another Primary Win In Minnesota

Senator Bernie Sanders beat Hillary Clinton in Minnesota by more than 20 percentage points four years ago.

With Senator Amy Klobuchar now out of the race, Sanders is hoping for another win here, Esme Murphy reports (1:49).

WCCO 4 News At 5 – March 3, 2020
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Bernie Sanders won Minnesota's 2016 Democratic primary. He might win again with Amy Klobuchar's exit from the race

With Amy Klobuchar out of the Democratic primary field, Bernie Sanders emerges as frontrunner to win...
USATODAY.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Who Will Amy Klobuchar Voters Turn To? [Video]Who Will Amy Klobuchar Voters Turn To?

Christiane Cordero reports on the issues bringing people to the polls on Super Tuesday (3:17). WCCO This Morning – March 3, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 03:17Published

Pat Kessler's Full Super Tuesday Preview [Video]Pat Kessler's Full Super Tuesday Preview

Candidates dropping out, Bernie Sanders rallying in St. Paul, and Sen. Amy Klobuchar's surprise endorsement are just some of the headlines, Pat Kessler reports (3:23). WCCO 4 News At 10 - March 2, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 03:23Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.