Gov. Ron DeSantis Reveals Third Presumptive Case Of Coronavirus In Florida

CBS4's Eliott Rodriguez reports a 50-year-old lawyer from New York had no known travel history to countries with significant outbreaks of the new coronavirus, but had recently traveled to Miami.
Third Presumptive Positive Case Of Coronavirus In Florida

Governor Ron DeSantis has confirmed a third presumptive positive case of the coronavirus in Florida.
Two people diagnosed with coronavirus in Florida; 150 being tested

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration said late Sunday that Florida has two “presumptive positive”...
Travel cancellation policies amid coronavirus fears [Video]Travel cancellation policies amid coronavirus fears

Concerns over the coronavirus may have you thinking twice about that vacation you’ve been looking to book, but a local travel agency says they are seeing airlines and cruise lines loosen restrictions..

Student at Florida Military Academy Quarantined for Coronavirus After Mike Pence Visit [Video]Student at Florida Military Academy Quarantined for Coronavirus After Mike Pence Visit

Student at Florida Military Academy Quarantined for Coronavirus After Mike Pence Visit The Vice President was at Sarasota Military Academy and shook hands with dozens of cadets. Due to his mother..

