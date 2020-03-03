Global  

Coronavirus threat impacting federal interest rates

Coronavirus threat impacting federal interest rates

Coronavirus threat impacting federal interest rates

In the middle of all this economic uncertainty is a chance to save some money.

With interest rates low, borrowing money could be a better bargain.
10 things you need to know before the opening bell

Here's what you need to know before the markets open. 1. *'Ease and cut rate big': Trump pressures...
Business Insider - Published

'Whatever it takes': Here's what 4 experts are saying about the Fed's surprise rate cut

· *The Federal Reserve made a surprise cut to interest rates of 50 basis points on Tuesday in...
Business Insider - Published


Surprise Fed rate cut fails to end stock gloom

U.S. stocks tumbled nearly 3 percent on Tuesday after a surprise half percentage-point rate cut sparked fear the global economy may be headed for tougher times because of the coronavirus outbreak...

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:17Published

Coronavirus Update: Federal Reserve Slashes Interest Rates In Attempt To Jolt Economy

The Federal Reserve slashed interest rates by half percent Tuesday in an attempt to jolt the U.S. economy amid concerns over the coronavirus; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:24Published

