NBC26 Storm Shield Forecast

As far as weather records are concerned - it's spring....& Mother Nature agrees!!

Mostly sunny & cooler weather is expected on Wednesday with high pressure in control.

A clipper system on Thursday will bring some morning snow showers, though anything that accumulates will be melt by afternoon.

Highs will be in the 40s with windy conditions once again.

Temperatures will remain above average all week with the return of potentially more 40s/50s and sunny skies next weekend.
