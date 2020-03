COVID-19: Keeping nursing homes safe now < > Embed Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 02:17s - Published COVID-19: Keeping nursing homes safe The CDC has issued guidelines when it comes to keep residents safe at long-term care facilities. Nine people who contracted the coronavirus at a nursing home in Washington state have died. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend COVID-19: Keeping nursing homes safe REPORTED IN 12 STATES.SEVEN OF THOSE NINEDEATHS IN WASHINGTONSTATE - CAME FROM INSIDETHE SAME NUSING HOME.AND THAT MAY CAUSECONCERN FOR THOSEWITH LOVED ONES INTHESE TYPE OFFACILITIES.41 ACTION NEWSINVESTIGATOR JESSICAMCMASTER SPOKE WITHEXPERTS AT A LOCALNURSING FACILITY.SHE HASRECOMMENDATIONS FROMTHE C-D-C ON HOW YOUCAN KEEP FAMILYMEMBERS SAFE.WE'RE TALKING ABOUT AVULNERABLE POPULATIONHERE-WE KNOWCORONAVIRUS TENDS TOBE MORE SEVERE IN THEELDERLY.RIGHT NOW, LOCALLONG-TERM CAREFACILITIES ARE INPREVENTION MODE.WHILE THERE'S YET TO BEA CONFIRMED CASE OFCORONAVIRUS IN KANSASOR MISSOURI, JOHN KNOXVILLAGE IS PAYING CLOSEATTENTION TO THECORONAVIRUS OUTBRETHAT HIT A WASHINGTONSTATE NURSING HOME-KILLING SEVEN RESIDENTAND SICKENING DOZENSMORE.Anthony Columbatto-AdministratorJohn Knox Village Care Centerof course it's very sad and Ican only imagine what they'regoing through and how they'redealing with it."ANTHONEY COLUMBATTOIS THE ADMINISTRATOR ATTHE VILLAGE CARECENTER -- PART OF THEJOHN KNOX VILLAGECAMPUS THAT HAS MORETHAN 25-HUNDRED STAFFAND RESIDENTS.COLUMBATTA'S MAINFOCUS - KEEPING THEMSAFEIT STARTS WHEN YOUWALK THROUGH THEDOOR.Anthony Columbatto-AdministratorVillage Care Center-John KnoxVillagit's going back to the basicsof ensuring that everyone ishand washing hand washinghand washing that we havehand sanitizer available foreveryone and encouragingassociates to stay hoMe ifthey're ill.COLUMBATTO SAYS THEPROTOCOL FORPREVENTINGCORONAVIRUS IS THESAME AS INFLUENZA.Anthony Columbatto-AdministratorVillage Care Center-John KnoxVillagewe do a pre admissionscreening on every singleresident or patient that comesinto the communityDIRECTOR OF PUBLICSAFETY, BRIAN OPOKA, ISALSO THERE TO PROVIDEGUIDEANCE WHEN ITCOMES TO THEPREVENTION ANDTRANSMISSION OFILLNESS.Brian Opoka-Director of PublicPolicy, John Knox Villagewe follow the cdc on a dailybasisRIGHT NOW, HE SAYS,THEY'RE IN PREVENTIONMODE-AND MONITORINGRESIDENTS FOR FLU-LIKESYMPTOMS.Brian Opoka-Director of PublicPolicy, John Knox Villageif we have residents that areat that stage we want to worwith them and treat them treattheir signs and symptoms ato be able to kind of isolate them from being out in the openareaCOLUMBATTO TELLS USSOME FAMILY MEMBERSHAVE EXPRESSEDCONCERNS OVER THECORONAVIRUS-BUT,WANTS THEM TO KNOW,THEY'RE ON TOP OF IT.Columbattowere doing exactly what we'rinstructed to do we have a lotof rules and regulations thatwe have to adhere to with ourresidents."MANY OF THEWASHINGTON STATERESIDENTS WHO DIEDFROM CATCHING THECORONAVIRUS AT THENURSING HOME INWASHINGTON STATE HADUNDERLYING MEDICALCONDITIONS.IF YOU HAVE A LOVED ONIN A LONG-TERM CAREFACILITLY, THE BEST WAYTO PROTECT THEM WOULDBE TO WASH YOUR HANDSWHEN VISITING OR IFYOU'RE NOT FEELINGWELL, STAY HOME.I'M INVESTIGATOR JESSICAMCMASTER





You Might Like

Tweets about this 41 Action News With the recent COVID-19 outbreak at a nursing home in Washington, many people are concerned about their loved ones… https://t.co/KI13xRAYZC 29 minutes ago RobMan. Born Free @KrutikaKuppalli @DrEricDing Nursing Homes suffer from chronic staff shortages, without COVID-19, 1RN to many AIN's… https://t.co/yzgAJqf22Q 2 days ago

Recent related videos from verified sources US Attorney General announces nursing home initiative, charges against elder fraud defendants in Sun City Center The United States Attorney General and White House officials revealed efforts to fight elder abuse and fraud during a "Keeping Seniors Safe" event in Sun City Center Tuesday. Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:55Published 39 minutes ago Inside the Home of a Rat Hoarder Occurred on May 2018 / Napa County, California, USA Info from Licensor: We found practically thousands of rats in and OUT of cages within a residence. They were breeding out of control, pets turned.. Credit: Viral Hog Content Duration: 00:35Published 3 hours ago