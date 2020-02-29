Global  

FAU conducts coronavirus drill

FAU conducts coronavirus drill

FAU conducts coronavirus drill

Prepare for the worst, hope for the best.

That was the theme on Tuesday as medical students from Florida Atlantic University took part in an intense, realistic drill to prepare for a surge of coronavirus patients at one time.
